After watching Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Udhayanidhi Stalin says ‘sure blockbuster’

Politician-actor Udhayanidhi Stalin watched Vikram on Wednesday in a special screening arranged for him. And it seems he is impressed by the final cut of the movie, which is due in cinemas on June 3. He took to his Twitter page to share his reaction after the screening.

“#Vikram super thx to ulaganayakan @ikamalhaasan sir @Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl @anirudhofficial #Fahad @turmericmediaTM and the whole team for this movie experience ! Sure blockbuster ! (sic),” he tweeted.

Kamal also reacted to Udhayanidhi’s comments with a lot of enthusiasm. “Dear @Udhaystalin thambi. Thanks for your glowing first view report on #Vikram . You had proclaimed yourself as a fan. Your report will enthuse all my other brothers to dizzying heights (sic),” he responded.

Kamal has played the lead role in the movie, besides bankrolling it under his home production banner Raaj Kamal Films International. Udhayanidhi’s banner Red Gaint Movies has acquired the theatrical distribution rights of Vikram in Tamil Nadu.

Udhayanidhi’s reaction to Vikram seems very similar to Kamal’s response when he saw the movie for the first time. At the trailer and audio release event, editor-director Mahesh Narayanan revealed that Kamal said “adipoli (awsome)” while talking about the film with him.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie is releasing amid a huge hype. It marks Kamal’s comeback on the big screen after a gap of four years. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Suriya has also played a key cameo role. The filmmakers have hinted at turning Vikram into a movie franchise.