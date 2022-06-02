scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Must Read

After watching Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Udhayanidhi Stalin says ‘sure blockbuster’

Starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya, Vikram is due in cinemas this Friday.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
June 2, 2022 1:37:50 pm
vikram movieKamal Haasan starrer Vikram is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. (Photo: Raaj Kamal Films International)

Politician-actor Udhayanidhi Stalin watched Vikram on Wednesday in a special screening arranged for him. And it seems he is impressed by the final cut of the movie, which is due in cinemas on June 3. He took to his Twitter page to share his reaction after the screening.

“#Vikram super thx to ulaganayakan @ikamalhaasan sir @Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl @anirudhofficial #Fahad @turmericmediaTM and the whole team for this movie experience ! Sure blockbuster ! (sic),” he tweeted.

Also Read |Box office prediction: Kamal Haasan’s Vikram poised to dominate, uphill struggle for Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, Adivi Sesh’s Major

Kamal also reacted to Udhayanidhi’s comments with a lot of enthusiasm. “Dear @Udhaystalin thambi. Thanks for your glowing first view report on #Vikram . You had proclaimed yourself as a fan. Your report will enthuse all my other brothers to dizzying heights (sic),” he responded.

Kamal has played the lead role in the movie, besides bankrolling it under his home production banner Raaj Kamal Films International. Udhayanidhi’s banner Red Gaint Movies has acquired the theatrical distribution rights of Vikram in Tamil Nadu.

Udhayanidhi’s reaction to Vikram seems very similar to Kamal’s response when he saw the movie for the first time. At the trailer and audio release event, editor-director Mahesh Narayanan revealed that Kamal said “adipoli (awsome)” while talking about the film with him.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie is releasing amid a huge hype. It marks Kamal’s comeback on the big screen after a gap of four years. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Suriya has also played a key cameo role. The filmmakers have hinted at turning Vikram into a movie franchise.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

‘The music has stopped: Singer KK passes away in Kolkata, fans pay tribute
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 02: Latest News
Advertisement