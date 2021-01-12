Movies to watch if you liked Maara

R Madhavan-starrer Maara is a Tamil adaptation of 2015 Malayalam movie Charlie. Charlie featured Dulquer Salmaan, Parvathy and Aparna Gopinath in pivotal roles. In Maara, Madhavan, Shraddha Srinath and Sshivada step into their shoes.

Maara has been garnering favourable response from critics as well as the audience for its camera work, performances and its light-hearted but impactful storytelling.

If you are one of those who enjoyed the romantic drama, you should definitely check out these movies.

Charlie

If you liked Maara and have somehow not seen Charlie, then you are missing out on something truly wonderful. Charlie and Maara belong to the same world, except Charlie has a lot more character. It is a sumptuous visual tale, made all the better by Parvathy and Dulquer Salmaan’s commendable performances and Jomon T John’s spellbinding cinematography.

You can watch Charlie on MX Player.

Sillu Karupatti

The 2019 Tamil anthology Sillu Karupatti comprises of four well-written stories whose essential binding chord is love. The stories deal with love in different forms and at different phases. The Halitha Shameem directorial stars Sunainaa, Samuthirakani, K Manikandan, Leela Samson, ‘Krav Maga’ Sreeram, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Sara Arjun in pivotal roles.

Sillu Karupatti can be streamed on Netflix.

Sudani from Nigeria

Sudani from Nigeria is a ‘sports film’. But the one primary similarity that it bears with Maara is its feel-good factor. Starring Soubin Shahir and Samuel Abiola Robinson, Sudani from Nigeria is about a Nigerian footballer who decides to participate in a sevens football tournament in Kerala and the events that follow after he gets injured during a match. The chemistry of the main leads and the warmth that the movie emanates is a palpable, living thing. Wondrous stuff.

Sudani from Nigeria is streaming on Netflix.

Ustad Hotel

Everything about this brilliantly captured, effervescent drama about unfulfilled dreams and desires is earthy and lovely. From its clear, concise writing to the understated, heartfelt performances by Dulquer Salmaan, Nithya Menen, Thilakan and others, Ustad Hotel scores on multiple fronts. It is its simple but layered world that bears a resemblance to Maara’s universe about self-discovery and love.

The Anwar Rasheed directorial is available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

96

The 2018 movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, is a moving, engaging tale of two childhood sweethearts. Whether the film ends in heartbreak or draws its curtains with a happy ending is not the point. The journey that Vijay’s Ram and Trisha’s Janu take is all that matters. Its achingly lovely writing and stellar performances are the main selling points of 96. What adds beauty to 96’s world immensely is Mahendiran Jayaraju and N Shanmuga Sundaram’s dreamy camera work and Govind Vasantha’s incredible music.

You can watch 96 on YouTube.