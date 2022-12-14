Watch Karthi and Scottish Warrior take down bank robbers in WWE promo

Karthi is ending the year with a bang, literally. The Tamil actor is now part of WWE promotions, and in a new promo, he has ‘tag-teamed’ with popular wrestler Scottish Warrior aka Drew McIntyre to smackdown a bunch of bank robbers.

In the funny promo, a bunch of masked robbers try to rob a bank at gunpoint, but when the manager presses the security button, instead of the police, Karthi and Scottish Warrior make an entry to save the day. Despite the comic tone of the promo, Karthi looks formidable, and it is fun to watch him do some typical WWE moves. Karthi also makes sure that he drives the point across that WWE is for fun.

Watch the promo here:

While the Tamil and Telugu version of the promo features Karthi, Bollywood star John Abraham has been roped in for the Hindi version.

Talking about the promo to Financial Express, Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, Sports Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India, said that the new campaign is an attempt to strengthen and expand the fanbase for WWE in India. He was quoted as saying, “Our campaign sets out to build relevance with our target demographics and provide them with a holistic WWE experience.”

Meanwhile, Karthi, who has had a terrific year with three consecutive hits, will be returning to the screen with Japan, directed by Raju Murugan of Joker fame. Anu Emmanuel is playing the female lead in the film, which has music by GV Prakash. He also has Kaithi 2, Sardar 2, and Ponniyin Selvan 2 in his kitty. While PS 2 will be released next year, Kaithi 2 will go on floors once Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up his movie with Vijay.