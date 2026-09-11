Wamiqa Gabbi fans angry as DC makers give Lokesh Kanagaraj, Anirudh BMW cars, skip her

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut DC, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. The action drama, made on a reported budget of Rs 25 crore, received largely positive reviews from critics and audiences. To celebrate the film’s success, Sun Pictures’ producer Kalanithi Maran gifted brand new BMW cars to members of the film’s core team. However, fans have questioned why Wamiqa Gabbi was not included in the felicitation.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC was released in theatres on August 7. The film marked Lokesh Kanagaraj’s debut as an actor and is inspired by the classic Devdas story. The action drama went on to become a commercial success, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. It later expanded its reach with its streaming release on Sun NXT.

Kalanithi Maran gifts BMW cars to DC team

Following the film’s successful theatrical run, Kalanithi Maran presented brand-new BMW cars to director Arun Matheswaran, actor Lokesh Kanagaraj and composer Anirudh Ravichander.

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Sun Pictures shared a video of the felicitation on social media on Thursday evening. The video showed the three members receiving the keys to their new cars. The production house captioned the post: “Mr. Kalanithi Maran congratulated and presented the keys to brand-new BMW cars to Arun Matheswaran, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh, for the success of Blockbuster #DC!”

The gesture was made to celebrate the film crossing the Rs 100 crore mark and recognise the contribution of its director, lead actor and music composer.

Mr. Kalanithi Maran congratulated and presented the keys to brand-new BMW cars to Arun Matheswaran, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh, for the success of Blockbuster #DC! 💥@Dir_Lokesh @ArunMatheswaran @anirudhofficial #DCMegaBlockbuster pic.twitter.com/QOgmCA6ZqI — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 10, 2026

Fans question Wamiqa Gabbi’s absence

While many fans celebrated the BMW gifts, some questioned why Wamiqa Gabbi was not included. The actor played Chandra, the female lead in DC, and her performance was widely praised by viewers after the film’s release.

Her absence from the felicitation quickly became a topic of discussion on social media. One user wrote, “no car for wamiqa are you for real right now?”

Another fan questioned the practice of gifting cars after successful films and expressed disappointment over Gabbi being left out.

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The user wrote, “Curious question – gifting car after film’s success is a fashion down south so what these people do with so many cars they keep on getting in gifts? By the way, it’s so disappointing to see that no car for @iWamiqaGabbi | she was the soul of the movie.”

There was no mention of #Wamika at all… not even a passing one, despite her being the soul of the film DC. She, too, deserved a car and due acknowledgment. https://t.co/5bPRT7ZSte — Subhakeerthana (@bhakisundar) September 10, 2026

Another user wrote, “There was no mention of #Wamika at all… not even a passing one, despite her being the soul of the film DC. She, too, deserved a car and due acknowledgment.”

The discussion also continued on Reddit, where viewers spoke about Gabbi’s contribution to the film.

One user wrote, “Her screen presence or persona or whatever you call it made the movie click for major parts. Give it only to the director no questions asked, but if you are giving to director, actor and your future son in law… then she deserves the same!”

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Another user said, “She was the best part of the movie for me.” Another wrote, “Did you forget? This is Kollywood; we don’t respect women here.” A third viewer wrote, “I did not see loki in the movie at all , was he there ???? Wamiqa carried this movie for me,”

Wamiqa also deserves a car right ? She performed equal or if not better than loki.

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However, some viewers also offered an explanation for why Gabbi was not part of the felicitation. One user wrote, “Lokesh could have spent this time making another film and gotten paid 50crs. Instead he chose to take a reduced salary and spend the time making/promoting this movie. While Wamiqa killed it, she probably took her normal salary. Same goes with Ani who also took a reduced salary just because he’s friends with Lokesh.”

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What is DC about?

DC gives the familiar Devdas-inspired story a darker and more action-packed treatment. Lokesh Kanagaraj plays Devadas, also known as Das, an outlaw whose life becomes connected with Chandra, played by Wamiqa Gabbi.

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Sanjana Krishnamoorthy plays Parvathy, a bar singer. The story follows Das and Chandra as they take on corrupt police officers following a series of deaths.

The film also marks an important career shift for Lokesh Kanagaraj, who stepped in front of the camera after establishing himself as one of the leading filmmakers in Tamil cinema.