Walter will be an enjoyable film for all: Sibiraj

Sibiraj, who was last seen in Sathya (2017), the Tamil remake of Kshanam, will play a cop in Walter, which is releasing this Friday. Directed by Anbu, the film also stars Natty, Samuthirakani, Shirin Kanchwala of Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja fame, Riythvika and Charle.

Speaking at the pre-release event of Walter, filmmaker Anbu thanked Sibiraj for trusting him. Anbu added it was Sibi who chose the Walter script when he had approached the actor with a few more scripts.

The core theme of Walter is child trafficking, and Anbu hopes the film will be a milestone in Sibiraj’s career.

Anbu was quoted in Cinema Express, saying, “Walter will be an honest drama, set in Kumbakonam, about a small-town cop who gets to investigate a crime.”

Sibiraj said, “Walter will be an enjoyable film for all. When a good script is written with good values, naturally, it attracts more goodness (to the project.) I have huge respect for Natty sir. In fact, I was quite thrilled when he was brought on board. Just like how I feel nervous to act with my father (Sathyaraj) and Vadivelu sir, it was same with Natty sir. Also, I am glad that the satellite rights of our film have been acquired by Sun TV before the release.”

Shirin Kanchwala, who plays the female lead, said, “Being a part of Walter is a big opportunity. The film has come out well and I have got a meaty role to play.”

Executive Producer Prabhu Tilak said as a producer, he was aware of the responsibility he had. “Putting together a film like Walter was a great experience. Right from the script hearing session to what it is today, I got to learn so much.”

Walter is bankrolled by Shruthi Thilak under the banner 11:11 Productions.

The role played by Natty was originally written for Gautham Vasudev Menon. However, the filmmaker opted out of Walter as he was occupied with existing commitments.

Also, Anbu had previously announced Walter with Vikram Prabhu, but the film never took off as planned.

One may recall that Sibiraj’s father Sathyaraj played a cop in Walter Vetrivel (1993). The P Vasu-directorial turned out to be a blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Sibiraj has Kabadadaari, Ranga and Maayon in the pipeline.

