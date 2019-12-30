Walter teaser: Will Sibi’s film be as iconic as his father’s?

A still from the film Walter. A still from the film Walter.

Every new decade gives us one iconic cop character. For example, Sivaji Ganesan’s SP Choudhary of Thanga Pathakkam from the 70s, Rajinikanth’s Alex Pandiyan of Moondru Mugam from the 80s. Kamal Haasan’s Raghavan of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu impressed us in the 2000s and the 2010s belonged to Suriya’s Durai Singam of Singam. Similarly, the 1990s was owned by Sathyaraj’s Walter Vetrivel.

Walter Vetrivel saw Sathyaraj play the role of an upright cop, who put his duty over everything else including his family. Sathyaraj’s mannerisms and the confidence with which he essayed the role made Walter Vetrivel a smash hit back in the day. And now, Sathyaraj’s son Sibiraj has inherited the name of one of the most iconic police characters in the history of Tamil cinema.

On Monday, filmmaker Gautham Menon unveiled the teaser of Sibiraj’s upcoming film, Walter. “#Walter- A film I should have been a big part of but happy to be at least a small part of no (sic),” he noted, while releasing the teaser on Twitter.

The teaser introduces a dynamic cop, Walter, who seems to religiously listen to his gut feelings. “If an issue bothers me, then it won’t be a normal thing,” he says. Following instincts without worrying about the optics was one of the discernible qualities of Raghavan, which was created by Gautham.

Going by the teaser, it seems the plot is inspired by some real-life incidents, involving toddlers. An RTI number puts the death toll as 995 in about 18 months. And it seems to catch the attention of Walter and it is safe to assume that the super-cop will go all guns blazing after those who are responsible for this horrific medical crime. The 37-year-old actor in the cop uniform shares a striking resemblance to his father in the 1993 movie.

The film, which is written and directed by U. Anbarasan, also stars Samuthirakani, Natty Natraj, Sanam Shetty in the supporting cast.

Now the question is, will Sibi’s Walter become as iconic as his father’s?

