Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Tamil host-actor VJ Chitra found dead in Chennai hotel room

Pandian Stores actor VJ Chitra was found dead in a hotel room in Chennai’s Nazrathpet on Wednesday.

December 9, 2020
VJ ChithraVJ Chithra was 29. (Photo: VJ Chithra/Instagram and Artsy Studios)

Popular television star VJ Chitra was found dead in a hotel room in Chennai’s Nazrathpet on Wednesday. She was 29.

A police official from Nazrathpet station told The News Minute, “The hotel manager called the police helpline number 100 about 3.30 am on Wednesday. We are currently investigating the cause of her death.”

Besides her stint as a host, VJ Chitra was known for her work in the TV show Pandian Stores.

More details awaited.

