Thursday, February 20, 2020
Vivekh to don the director’s hat?

Actor Vivekh is penning the script along with a bunch of young writers.

Vivekh will be seen next in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

Comedian Vivekh, who has completed 30 years in the film industry, is all set to turn a director. While we don’t know if the actor himself will star in the film, reports suggest that he has pitched it to a leading star.

For now, we know Vivekh is penning the script along with a bunch of young writers. Reports indicate it could be a thriller like his previous outing, Vellaipookal. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Last year, Vivekh had narrated a script to Madhavan. Nevertheless, the status of the project remains unknown.

In an interview with indianexpress.com last year, Vivekh had said he was writing a script. He added, “Direction has always been on the cards, and I love writing. During the shooting of Alaipayuthey, Mani Ratnam, in fact, asked if I was interested in making a film. It is about time too.”

On the acting front, Vivekh is a part of Indian 2, in which he is collaborating with Kamal Haasan for the first time.

Vivekh, who was introduced by K Balachander into cinema, has acted in more than 200 films. Some of his best performances include Saamy, Dhool, Anniyan, Singam, Perazhagan and Sivaji.

