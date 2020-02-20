Vivekh to don the director’s hat?

Vivekh will be seen next in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Vivekh will be seen next in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

Comedian Vivekh, who has completed 30 years in the film industry, is all set to turn a director. While we don’t know if the actor himself will star in the film, reports suggest that he has pitched it to a leading star.

For now, we know Vivekh is penning the script along with a bunch of young writers. Reports indicate it could be a thriller like his previous outing, Vellaipookal. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Last year, Vivekh had narrated a script to Madhavan. Nevertheless, the status of the project remains unknown.

In an interview with indianexpress.com last year, Vivekh had said he was writing a script. He added, “Direction has always been on the cards, and I love writing. During the shooting of Alaipayuthey, Mani Ratnam, in fact, asked if I was interested in making a film. It is about time too.”

On the acting front, Vivekh is a part of Indian 2, in which he is collaborating with Kamal Haasan for the first time.

Vivekh, who was introduced by K Balachander into cinema, has acted in more than 200 films. Some of his best performances include Saamy, Dhool, Anniyan, Singam, Perazhagan and Sivaji.

