Vivekh on working with Kamal Haasan in Indian 2: I waited for 32 years

Actor Vivekh on Wednesday confirmed that he is a part of director Shankar’s Indian 2. He took to Twitter to share his excitement about having landed his maiden opportunity to work with multiple National-Award winner Kamal Haasan.

“It is a dream come true. I patiently waited for about 32 years for this to happen. Now the priority is to work with utmost involvement and dedication. As always, I pray for your support. My love to Kamal sir. My thanks to Shankar sir. My congratulations to Lyca,” he tweeted.

It is noteworthy that in 2009, at an event, where the film fraternity celebrated Kamal Haasan for completing 50 years in the industry, Vivekh reminded the Vishwaroopam star that they haven’t worked together in a film. And, 10 years later, Vivekh’s wish has finally come true. Kamal and Vivekh also have one thing in common. Both the actors were nurtured by legendary filmmaker K Balachander.

Kamal reprises his role as an aged-vigilante in Indian 2 after more than two decades. The first film in the franchise, Indian, came out in 1996 and became a milestone in the actor’s already decorated acting career.

Indian 2 went on the floors earlier this year and regular shooting began on August 12. Kamal started shooting for his portions from August 15.

நிகழும் வரை சொப்பனம்; நிகழும் போதோ பக்குவம். 32 ஆண்டுகள் தந்த நிதானம். முழுமையான ஈடுபாட்டுடன் உழைப்பதே இக்கணப் பிரதானம். எப்போதும் போல் உங்கள் ஆதரவை வேண்டுகிறேன். கமல் சார் க்கு என் அன்பு; ஷங்கர் அவர்களுக்கு என் நன்றி. லைக்கா வுக்கு என் வாழ்த்துக்கள்🙏🏼 miles to go b4 I sleep! — Vivekh actor (@Actor_Vivek) August 21, 2019

According to sources, the filmmakers have so far have shot in Kotturpuram and Ambattur in Chennai. The film’s crew will also shoot in Hyderabad next month.

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Shankar has put together an all-star cast for the big-budget vigilante thriller. It also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet, Aishwarya Rajesh, Samuthirakani among others.