Vivek’s LOL: Enga Siri Paappom gets release date

LOL: Enga Siri Paappom, an unscripted comedy reality series which is the Tamil version of Amazon Prime Video’s Hindi comedy show LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse, will premiere on August 27 on Amazon Prime Video. The six-episode show gathers a bunch of comics under one roof. And the goal of the comedy stars is to make the other person in the room laugh, which leads to their elimination. The last person standing will take home the cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

LOL: Enga Siri Paappom would have marked comedy legend Vivek’s digital debut. Vivek had co-hosted the show with popular comedian Shiva. However, his untimely demise has given the show the distinction of being his only digital show.

“LOL: Enga Siri Paappom is very close to my heart since it was my last shoot with legendary actor and my favorite entertainer, Vivek Sir. With his versatility and charm, Vivek Sir has already added that extra dose of fun, making this show a wholesome entertainer. I had a wonderful time co-hosting the show with him,” Shiva said.

LOL: Enga Siri Paappom will feature ten comedians, including Maya S Krishnan, Abhishek Kumar, Premgi Amaren, Harathi Ganesh, RJ Vignesh Kanth, Sathish, Pugazh, Powerstar Srinivasan, Baggy (Bhargav Ramakrishnan), and Syama Harini.

Vivek passed away on April 17 following a cardiac arrest. He was 59. Besides LOL: Enga Siri Paappom, his other projects that will be released posthumously are Vijay Sethupathi’s Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir and Sundar C’s Aranmanai 3.