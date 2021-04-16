Tamil actor Vivek in ICU after heart-attack, condition said to be critical

Popular Tamil actor Vivek has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Chennai after he suffered a heart attack on Friday morning. According to the sources, his condition is said to be critical.

The 59-year-old actor made headlines on Thursday for his efforts to remove the fear of vaccination among the public. Instead of going to a private hospital, he chose to get vaccinated at a government hospital to spread awareness.

“The government hospitals provide healthcare services to the majority of poor people. Many have doubts about vaccination and its side effects. There are also several rumours doing the rounds. I want to put an end to all the rumours. I want to show people that there is no danger in getting vaccinated. On the contrary, it will protect us. And it is not like this vaccination will completely prevent us from getting Covid-19 infection. After the vaccination, even if we catch the virus, there won’t be death. So after vaccination, we should still follow the safety guidelines,” he told the media after receiving his first jab of Covid-19 vaccination.

Vivek was launched by legendary filmmaker Balachander in the late 1980s. He went on to become one of the most sought after comedy actors of Tamil cinema in the 1990s and continues to retain a stronghold in the industry. He made a mark as a comedian with social responsibility.

Vivek was last seen in Dharala Prabhu, which was the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Vicky Donor. And he is also part of director Shankar’s upcoming film Indian 2, which stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role.