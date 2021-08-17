LOL Enga Siri Paappom trailer: Vivek and Shiva promise a laugh riot

The trailer of the upcoming reality comedy show LOL: Enga Siri Paappom was released on Tuesday. The trailer promises a non-stop flow of humour in a Bigg Boss-like setup.

The show is hosted by late comedy legend Vivek and actor Shiva. The hosts also double up as judges, who keep a hawk’s eye on all the contestants of the show. 10 contestants will have to spend six hours in a single room, which is fitted with as many as 24 cameras. The participants have to make others in the room laugh while refraining from enjoying a joke. The last person standing will take home a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

“LOL: Enga Siri Paappom has been a splendid opportunity to marry my passion for music and love for comedy. This will always be one of my most cherished experiences. Interacting and witnessing the best of talent in that one room was a once in a lifetime experience. Apart from all the fun we had, I have to say, controlling my laugh is one of the most challenging things I have had to do till date,” said actor-composer Premgi.

Vivek and Shiva also promise a lot of fun banter as they monitor the participants from another room. The 6-episode unscripted series will see Maya S Krishnan, Abhisek Kumar, Premgi, Harathi Ganesh, RJ Vignesh, Sathish, Pugazh, Powerstar Srinivasan, Baggy (Bhargav Ramakrishnan), and Syama Harini engage in a battle of self-constraint and wit.

LOL: Enga Siri Paappom will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 27.