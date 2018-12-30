Viswasam trailer: Ajith is back to set the screens on fire

Thala Ajith is back to set the screens on fire again with another “mass” film, Viswasam. The makers released the trailer on Sunday, much to the delight of fans.

The trailer has all the elements of a successful masala film – flying men, dance numbers and a very angry, mustache-twirling Ajith.

The actor has teamed up with director Siva again for Viswasam for the fourth time after delivering hits such as Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam. Ajith, who was last seen as an interpol agent in Vivegam, will be playing “Thukku Durai”, a rustic and macho man who does wheelies while wearing a veshti. Interestingly, Ajith also plays another character (a younger version or the son ,perhaps?) in the film and is paired with Nayanthara.

Watch Viswasam trailer here:

The film also stars Yogi Babu, Vivek, Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah, Kovai Sarala among others. Music composer D Imman has given music for an Ajith starrer for the first time. The core technical crew includes Vetri for camera work with editing by Ruben.

The movie is set to release on Pongal and will clash with Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Petta at the box office.

With two of the biggest names in Kollywood releasing their movies on the same day, it is going to be an exciting Pongal for movie buffs.