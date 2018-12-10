Viswasam song Adchithooku: A celebration song for Ajith

Composed by DImman, Adchithooku from upcoming Ajith starrer Viswasam was released on Monday.

Lyricist Viveka has written the song crooned by D Imman, Aditya Gadhavi and Narayanan. It is filled with catchy phrases, which talks about the innate valor of Maduraikaran (a native of Madurai).

“Glad to present you the first single track #Adchithookku from #Viswasam ! Sincere thanks to @directorsiva Sir and @SathyaJyothi_ Films! Enthusiastic lyrics from @Viveka_Lyrics @LahariMusic Keep Grooving! (sic),” tweeted Imman, while releasing the song.

The lyrical video also gives a glimpse of Ajith’s performance in the dance number. Thanks to editor Ruben, we get Ajith twirling his bushy handlebar mustache while mouthing quote-worthy lines of the song.

Viswasam is Ajith’s fourth film with director Siva after Veeram, Vedhalam and Vivegam. The film has Nayanthara as the female lead, marking her third project with Ajith after Billa and Aegan. It is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, who also bankrolled the duo’s previous venture Vivegam.

There is a lot riding on Viswasam as the film is getting ready to hit the screens in January. It will lock horns with Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta, which will also release on Pongal.