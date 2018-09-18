Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Viswasam on-set photos: Ajith shoots for a cage fight

The leaked pictures show Ajith sporting a traditional attire coupled with his natural grey hair while shooting a fight sequence.

Updated: September 18, 2018 7:04:37 pm
Viswasam photos Viswasam marks director Siva’s fourth collaboration with Ajith after Veeram, Vedalam, and Vivegam.

A couple of photos from the sets of Ajith Viswasam have surfaced on social media. The leaked pictures show Ajith sporting a traditional attire coupled with his natural grey hair while shooting a fight sequence. The action takes place inside a cage, where the participants seem to exchange blows with bare knuckles.

Unlike the director-actor duo’s previous film Vivegam, the filmmakers have not been sharing pictures from shooting spot.

Viswasam marks director Siva’s fourth collaboration with Ajith after Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam. The filmmakers recently launched the first look poster of the film revealing the dual avatar of Ajith. Bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, the movie is gearing up for release during Pongal next year.

Actor Nayanthara is playing the female lead in the film. Nayanthara and Ajith reunite on screen after a gap of five years. They have shared screen space in three films in the past including, Billa (2007), Aegan (2008) and Arrambam (2013).

Viswasam also stars Vivek, Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah among others.

