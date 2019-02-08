Viswasam is the biggest blockbuster in Tamil cinema: KJR Studios

Producers KJR Studios on Thursday claimed Thala Ajith’s latest release Viswasam has broken all records to become the ‘biggest blockbuster in Tamil cinema’. The film which hit screens during Pongal, clashed with Rajinikanth starrer Petta.

KJR Studios shared the news on their official Twitter page and dedicated the victory to the audience.

“#ViswasamUnstoppableHit Updated collections, TN theatrical collections, overseas collections – you have been asking us a million questions. We have one single answer to it all – #Viswasam IS THE BIGGEST BLOCKBUSTER IN TAMIL CINEMA! This victory is not just ours, it’s YOURS!,” the team tweeted.

#ViswasamUnstoppableHit Updated collections, TN theatrical collections, overseas collections – you have been asking us a million questions. We have one single answer to it all – #Viswasam IS THE BIGGEST BLOCKBUSTER IN TAMIL CINEMA! This victory is not just ours, it’s YOURS! pic.twitter.com/SY4kxVWefP — KJR Studios (@kjr_studios) February 7, 2019

Directed by Siva, Viswasam is the biggest hit of Ajith’s career which spans over two decades. The film has successfully entered its fifth week and has grossed over Rs 180 crore worldwide.

Viswasam also stared Nayanthara, Thambi Durai, Robo Shankar and Kovai Sarala. The movie received mixed reviews from critics, but that hasn’t stopped it from becoming a huge commercial success.