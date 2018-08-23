Viswasam first look: Mark the date Ajith fans, it’s Thala Pongal

The first look of Viswasam features Ajith in two avatars The first look of Viswasam features Ajith in two avatars

The first look of Ajith’s upcoming film Viswasam was launched in the wee hours of Thursday. The first poster, launched at 3:40 am today, features Ajith in two avatars. There’s an older Ajith who is dressed in white, with grey hair and a thick beard. On the other side, there’s a younger Ajith who looks like a mirror image of the older one, except for the difference in hair colour.

The poster, thus, raises the question of whether Ajith plays a double role in the film. The poster also shows two different backgrounds for the two Ajith’s, the older one is juxtaposed against a city while the younger one has been placed against a village. So it could also be a case of Ajith moving to a different city and leading a different life. It is also rumoured that Ajith plays a cop in the film. The poster also confirms that Viswasam will release during Pongal in 2019. The film is expected to be a complete entertainer, aimed at pleasing Ajith ‘s massive fan base.

Viswasam is Ajith’s fourth film with director Siva after Veeram, Vedhalam and Vivegam. Viswasam will have Nayanthara as the female lead, marking her third project with Ajith after Billa and Aegan. The film will have music by D Imman, who is collaborating with Thala Ajith for the first time. Viswasam is being bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, who also bankrolled the duo’s previous venture Vivegam.

