Viswasam director to collaborate with Rajinikanth

If rumours are anything to go by, Rajinikanth will team up with director Siva, whose latest film was Viswasam. Touted to be made on a mega scale, Thalaivar 168 will be a rural entertainer, which is Siva’s forte. “It has been quite a while since Superstar attempted something for the B and C centres. The final drafts of the scripts are yet to be locked though,” said a source.

Advertising

Recently, Siva met Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence and spent about four hours narrating the script. “Siva was excited to meet Thalaivar, and the session went quite well,” added the source, however, remaining tight lipped on whether something was finalised. “We will make an official announcement soon,” the source told.

Rajinikanth has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming venture, Darbar, which will hit the screens on Pongal, next year. The actor, who was in Mumbai for the final leg of shoot, returned to Chennai on October 4.

Darbar, a film by AR Murugadoss, is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Speaking to an online portal, Murugadoss had said, “Darbar doesn’t discuss politics. It’s my dream project and will be a mass entertainer, catering to the fans of Rajinikanth in all age groups.”

Advertising

Darbar has music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Santosh Sivan. The actor will be seen in the role of a policeman, with grey shades, after two decades. As the tagline of the film says, “You decide whether you want me to be good, bad, or worse”.

It looks like Rajinikanth will not compromise on films for politics anytime soon.