Viswasam box office collection Day 9: Ajith film continues to break records

Ajith starrer Viswasam released with Rajinikanth’s Petta and interestingly enough both movies have been doing really well at the box office.

Viswasam is directed by Siva. This is the fourth film Ajith has done with the filmmaker, after Vivegam, Vedalam and Veeram.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted on Thursday, “Today’s Newspaper ad of #Thala #Ajith ‘s #Viswasam #VasoolSaadhanai. Last night, TN Distributor @kjr_studios announced that #Viswasam has grossed a humongous ₹ 125 Crs in TN in 8 Days.. A New All-Time Record!”

Viswasam may be making records but it did not receive the same adoration from critics.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar gave the film two stars. His review read, “Ajith tries to use his charm to overshadow the fact that the film has no new story to tell. But, we have seen him do it over and over again on Siva’s watch. In spite of his stardom, he can only do so much to sell a film filled with redundant emotions and narrative techniques. The talented star cast comprising Nayanthara, Thambi Durai, Robo Shankar, Kovai Sarala have all been wasted.”

He continued, “In Veeram, Ajith protected his in-laws. In Vedalam, he protected his foster sister. In Vivegam, he saved his pregnant wife. In Viswasam, he protects his daughter. Ajith-Siva should consider saving the audience from bad movies by taking a very long break from each other.”