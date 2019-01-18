Viswasam box office collection Day 8: Ajith’s film earns Rs 125 crore in Tamil Nadu

Ajith starrer Viswasam clashed with Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta as they both released on the same day. Ajith is known as the ‘king of openings’ and turns out his charm stayed intact even though the clash was quite historic.

This was Ajith’s fourth collaboration with director Siva after Vivegam, Vedalam and Veeram.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted on Thursday, “#Viswasam TN Distributor @kjr_studios officially announces that their movie #Viswasam has grossed a humongous ₹ 125 Crs in TN in 8 days. #Viswasam125CroresVettai”

Viswasam is being loved by the audience but it has not fetched the same kind of love from the critics.

Indianexpress.com gave 2 stars to Viswasam as the review read, “The director doesn’t care about anything as long as he somehow reaches the finish line. He hops from a song to family sentiment scene to a fight scene, and to a song. He repeats. Siva puts the audience on a seemingly never-ending loop of one-dimensional characters.”

The review also made an observation about the past collaborations of the actor-director. It said, “In Veeram, Ajith protected his in-laws. In Vedalam, he protected his foster sister. In Vivegam, he saved his pregnant wife. In Viswasam, he protects his daughter. Ajith-Siva should consider saving the audience from bad movies by taking a very long break from each other.”