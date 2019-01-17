Viswasam box office collection Day 7: Ajith starrer continues its magic at ticket counters

Ajith starrer Viswasam released alongside Rajinikanth starrer on January 10 and it looks like both these films have made the most out of the Pongal holidays. Despite sharing screens in all key markets, both these films have been minting money at the box office.

The Ajith starrer is directed by Siva. The duo has earlier worked on Vivegam, Vedalam and Veeram.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that Viswasam has crossed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. His tweet read, “#Thala #Ajith ‘s #Viswasam has crossed ₹ 100 Crs Gross at the WW Box office.. Tremendous achievement for a movie in a single lang version and which clashed with a biggie to achieve this in few days after release.. Congratulations Team! 👍”

Bala also tweeted about the international collection of the film, “#Viswasam crosses the $200K mark at the #USA Box Office.. As of 6:30 PM PST on Tuesday, Jan 15th – the movie has grossed $206,560 [₹ 1.47 Crs]..”

Bala shared some information about Viswasam’s performance at the Tamil Nadu box office. “#Viswasam had a great run on #Pongal holiday (Jan 15th) at the TN Box office.. In several B&C Centers, where counter booking is preferred or the norm, several had to return home without tickets. As the holidays continue, family audience ticket pressure is extra-ordinary in TN,” he tweeted.

Indianexpress.com gave 2 stars to Viswasam and the review read, “Ajith tries to use his charm to overshadow the fact that the film has no new story to tell. But, we have seen him do it over and over again on Siva’s watch. In spite of his stardom, he can only do so much to sell a film filled with redundant emotions and narrative techniques. The talented star cast comprising Nayanthara, Thambi Durai, Robo Shankar, Kovai Sarala have all been wasted.”