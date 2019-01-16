Viswasam box office collection Day 6: Ajith starrer fights off competition from Petta

Ajith starrer Viswasam is holding its own despite Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta. It is not often that a Tamil film can go against a Rajinikanth film and not only do reasonably well, but also give it tough competition.

The actioner is directed by Siva and it is Ajith’s fourth consecutive film with the filmmaker. Before this, he appeared in Siva’s 2017 film, Vivegam and the 2015 film Vedalam. He also worked with the director in the 2014 film Veeram.

Viswasam stars Nayanthara as the female lead and Thambi Ramaiah, Robo Shankar, Kovai Sarala, Anikha and Jagapathi Babu play the supporting roles.

Globally, too, Viswasam is doing well. In different tweets, trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted the overseas figures of the movie on his Twitter account. One of his tweets read, “#Viswasam adds $5,546 on Monday (Jan 14th) at the #USA 🇺🇸 Box office.. Total Gross-$198,774 [₹1.41 Cr].”

The movie has received mixed critical reception. The Indian Express gave it 2 stars. The review read, “Ajith tries to use his charm to overshadow the fact that the film has no new story to tell. But, we have seen him do it over and over again on Siva’s watch.”

It continued, “In spite of his stardom, he can only do so much to sell a film filled with redundant emotions and narrative techniques. The talented star cast comprising Nayanthara, Thambi Durai, Robo Shankar, Kovai Sarala have all been wasted.”