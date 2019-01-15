Viswasam box office collection Day 5: Ajith starrer fends off Petta’s onslaught

Ajith starrer Viswasam is giving tough competition to Rajinikanth’s Petta at the domestic and worldwide box office. Directed by Siva and bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, Viswasam also stars Nayanthara, Thambi Ramaiah, Robo Shankar, Kovai Sarala, Anikha and Jagapathi Babu among others.

In Chennai, the movie has earned Rs 2.78 crore. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted the figures on Twitter. He wrote, “For the first time, #Viswasam #Chennai City gross crosses the ₹ 1 Cr mark.. Thanks to the 5 shows/per day during weekend.. Sat – ₹ 1.04 Crs. Total 3-days Chennai gross, ₹ 0.88+ ₹ 0.86+₹ 1.04 = ₹ 2.78 Crs.”

The movie has evoked mixed critical reception. The Indian Express gave it 2 stars. The review read, “Ajith tries to use his charm to overshadow the fact that the film has no new story to tell. But, we have seen him do it over and over again on Siva’s watch.”

It continued, “In spite of his stardom, he can only do so much to sell a film filled with redundant emotions and narrative techniques. The talented star cast comprising Nayanthara, Thambi Durai, Robo Shankar, Kovai Sarala have all been wasted.”

Ajith was last seen in Vivegam. The spy film was also written and directed by Siva.