Viswasam box office collection Day 3: Will Ajith starrer stand against Rajinikanth’s Petta?

Ajith Kumar’s latest offering Viswasam is having a smashing run at the Tamil Nadu box office. Written and directed by Siva, the movie has made a huge impact on the audience.

The mass entertainer stars Nayanthara in the lead role opposite Ajith. The actor is back on screen after Vivegam in August 2017. The movie has had a bigger opening than Rajinikanth’s Petta at the Tamil Nadu box office, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

However, Rajinikanth’s Petta is doing exceptionally well at the international market as compared to Viswasam.

Bala shared on Twitter recently, “#Pongal2019 Tamil Releases – Day 1 Box Office Update: #Viswasam has taken a bigger opening than #Petta at the TN Box Office..#Petta has taken bigger opening than #Viswasam at the Overseas Box office.”

Alongside Ajith and Nayanthara in lead roles, the ensemble cast of the film also features Jagapathi Babu, Anikha, Vivek, and Yogi Babu among others in pivotal roles.

Indianexpress.com’s review of Viswasam read, “Ajith tries to use his charm to overshadow the fact that the film has no new story to tell. But, we have seen him do it over and over again on Siva’s watch. In spite of his stardom, he can only do so much to sell a film filled with redundant emotions and narrative techniques. The talented star cast comprising Nayanthara, Thambi Durai, Robo Shankar, Kovai Sarala have all been wasted.”

The review continued, “In Veeram, Ajith protected his in-laws. In Vedalam, he protected his foster sister. In Vivegam, he saved his pregnant wife. In Viswasam, he protects his daughter. Ajith-Siva should consider saving the audience from bad movies by taking a very long break from each other.”

Viswasam hit theaters on January 10.