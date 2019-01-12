Viswasam box office collection Day 2: Ajith film gets ready to hit the jackpot

Toggle Menu
Viswasam box office collection Day 2: Thala Ajith's film is raking in the moolah. The movie had released on Pongal along with Rajinikanth's Petta.

Thala Ajith’s latest offering Viswasam is ready to break box office records. Often called the ‘King of openings’ by fans and trade pundits, the mass entertainer has had a bigger opening than Rajinikanth’s Petta at the Tamil Nadu box office, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

“#Pongal2019 Tamil Releases – Day 1 Box Office Update: #Viswasam has taken a bigger opening than #Petta at the TN Box Office..#Petta has taken bigger opening than #Viswasam at the Overseas Box office..,” Bala recently shared on Twitter.

Despite featuring big stars like Nayanthara and Ajith, the movie’s storyline has failed to make a positive impression on critics.

“The interval sequence is the most important part of a big commercial film. No matter how dull and routine the first half was, if the director manages to end it on a high-voltage note, it will revive the audiences’ faith in the filmmaker. It encourages them to return to their seats after a short break even as they know deep inside their heart that, usually, they will have to suffer another hour and a half of dull and routine moments. Director Siva couldn’t even conceive a decent interval sequence, promising a better second half,” Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R said in his review of the film.

Written and directed by Siva, the movie also features Jagapathi Babu, Anikha, Vivek, Yogi Babu. Viswasam had hit theaters on January 10.

