Viswasam box office collection Day 14: Ajith starrer going strong against Petta

Ajith starrer Viswasam opened on January 10 and despite clashing with Rajinikanth’s Petta, the film has continued to do well at the box office. Petta and Viswasam made the maximum out of the Pongal holidays as the viewers had enough time to give both films their due.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the Singapore collection of Viswasam on Twitter and wrote, “At the #Singapore Box Office, #Viswasam has collected an excellent SGD $731K [ US$537K / ₹ 3.83 Crs] for 11 days..” For the Malaysia collection, he wrote, “#Viswasam collects an excellent 5,337,932 MYR [$1.29M | ₹ 9.20 Cr] in 11 days in #Malaysia. Has taken the lead from 2nd weekend..”

Bala also shared the collection of Viswasam from Chennai, “#Viswasam breaks into the ₹ 10 Cr gross club (₹ 10.02 Crs) in Chennai city on its 13th day.. #Thala #Ajith ‘s 2nd ₹ 10 Cr grosser here after #Vivegam..”

Viswasam is being loved by the audience but it has not fetched the same kind of love from critics. This was Ajith’s fourth collaboration with director Siva after Vivegam, Vedalam and Veeram.

Indianexpress.com gave 2 stars to Viswasam as the review read, “The director doesn’t care about anything as long as he somehow reaches the finish line. He hops from a song to family sentiment scene to a fight scene, and to a song. He repeats. Siva puts the audience on a seemingly never-ending loop of one-dimensional characters.”