Viswasam box office collection Day 13: Ajith film stays strong

Ajith starrer Viswasam is still strong at the box office after 12 days of its box office run. It has successfully countered the threat of Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta, which released on the same day.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted the film’s figures in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

He wrote, “#Viswasam 11-Day Overseas BO: #USA – $257,745 [₹ 1.84 Crs] #UK – £162,421 [₹ 1.50 Crs] #Australia – A$150,300 [₹ 77 Lakhs].

Viswasam is also doing great in Chennai. It has earned Rs 9.80 crore in the city alone. In another tweet, Ramesh Bala wrote, “#Viswasam nears the ₹ 10 Cr Club in #Chennai City.. 12 days gross – ₹ 9.80 Crs.. Most Cineplexes have allocated their smaller screens, hence despite sold out shows, the total gross is on the lower side…”

Viswasam has garnered mixed reviews. Indianexpress.com gave the movie 2 stars. The review read, “Ajith tries to use his charm to overshadow the fact that the film has no new story to tell. But, we have seen him do it over and over again on Siva’s watch. In spite of his stardom, he can only do so much to sell a film filled with redundant emotions and narrative techniques. The talented star cast comprising Nayanthara, Thambi Durai, Robo Shankar, Kovai Sarala have all been wasted.”

It continued, “In Veeram, Ajith protected his in-laws. In Vedalam, he protected his foster sister. In Vivegam, he saved his pregnant wife. In Viswasam, he protects his daughter. Ajith-Siva should consider saving the audience from bad movies by taking a very long break from each other.”