Viswasam box office collection Day 10: Ajith film shows no sign of slowing down

Ajith starrer Viswasam is currently running in theatres and giving tough competition to Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta.

Even as it is beating the Rajinikanth film in Tamil Nadu, the domestic market of both movies, it is also approaching Petta’s numbers in a number of important overseas markets like the UK.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted the film’s UK figures on his Twitter account. The tweet read, “At the end of extended 1st week, #Viswasam has grossed £130,663 [₹ 1.20 Crs] at the #UK Box Office..”

In another tweet, he wrote, “#USA is the only market where #Petta has not looked back after taking a huge lead over #Viswasam from Day 1.. In Other Overseas Markets such as #Canada , #UK , #France , #UAE / #GCC, #SriLanka , #Malaysia & #Singapore – #Viswasam is doing reasonably well OR – Picked up late.”

Viswasam received a mixed review from indianexpress.com. The 2-star review read, “Ajith tries to use his charm to overshadow the fact that the film has no new story to tell. But, we have seen him do it over and over again on Siva’s watch. In spite of his stardom, he can only do so much to sell a film filled with redundant emotions and narrative techniques. The talented star cast comprising Nayanthara, Thambi Durai, Robo Shankar, Kovai Sarala have all been wasted.”

It continued, “In Veeram, Ajith protected his in-laws. In Vedalam, he protected his foster sister. In Vivegam, he saved his pregnant wife. In Viswasam, he protects his daughter. Ajith-Siva should consider saving the audience from bad movies by taking a very long break from each other.”