Viswasam box office collection Day 1: Ajith starrer races to make a mark

Ajith starrer Viswasam released alongside Rajinikanth’s Petta and no one can deny that this clash must have surely divided the audience on the first day of the release.

Starring Ajith and Nayanthara, director Siva promised to deliver an entertainer and one can say that he delivered on many accounts. This was Siva’s fourth film with Ajith after Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam.

Ajith is fondly known as ‘king of openings’ but it is surely going to be a challenging affair for the star as he has to battle Rajinikanth’s release on the same day.

Indianexpress.com gave Viswasam two stars in its review. “Ajith tries to use his charm to overshadow the fact that the film has no new story to tell. But, we have seen him do it over and over again on Siva’s watch. In spite of his stardom, he can only do so much to sell a film filled with redundant emotions and narrative techniques. The talented star cast comprising Nayanthara, Thambi Durai, Robo Shankar, Kovai Sarala have all been wasted.”

The review further said, “In Veeram, Ajith protected his in-laws. In Vedalam, he protected his foster sister. In Vivegam, he saved his pregnant wife. In Viswasam, he protects his daughter. Ajith-Siva should consider saving the audience from bad movies by taking a very long break from each other.”

Film analyst-producer-distributor G Dhananjayan had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Both Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar are brilliant in their own right. Their films have always had a massive opening. For the first time in more than a decade or so, an Ajith film is releasing alongside a Rajinikanth film. I wish there were more films joining the race because Pongal can easily accommodate three films.”

Alongside Ajith and Nayanthara, Viswasam also stars Yogi Babu, Vivek, Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah and Kovai Sarala among others.