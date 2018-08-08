The Viswaroopam films are late by thirty years: Kamal Haasan

Vishwaroopam 2 will hit screens on August 10. Vishwaroopam 2 will hit screens on August 10.

Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Vishwaroopam 2 is set to release on August 10. There has been quite a delay in the film hitting the screens, but the expectations have not diminished over the period. An actor who has played several roles earlier, Haasan is known to break the glass ceiling when it comes to experimentation in cinema. While Vishwaroopam, a spy franchise is one such attempt, the actor-filmmaker believes that he is late by several decades.

In an interview with the Film Companion, Haasan said, “They say I generally do things ahead of time, but Vishwaroopam is late by thirty years. I am sure people would have seen this film thirty years back. We would have had to explain the nuances and probably make it a tad more elaborate, that’s all.” The Vishwaroopam 2 star further added that he had failed earlier with his film Vikram to be genre-centric and there was an urge to always make a film that celebrates the genre.

“I had failed with Vikram, diluting the genre to cater to the tastes of Kodambakkam. I wrote Vishwaroopam in 2006 or 2007 but nobody bit into the idea back then. Even Ravikumar who is quite keen about new genres declined this. Udhayanidhi Stalin preferred a Manmadhan Anbu to Vishwaroopam. Thus, Vishwaroopam fell into my lap. But I have no regrets,“ he said.

Vishwaroopam 2 is a sequel to the 2010 film Vishwaroopam. Written, directed and co-produced by Kamal Haasan, the film also stars Pooja Kumar, Waheeda Rehman, Andrea Jeremiah, Shekhar Kapur and Rahul Bose. The film will release in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu on August 10.

