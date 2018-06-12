Vishwaroopam 2 trailer launch: Highlights

Vishwaroopam 2 movie trailer: The Kamal Haasan starrer will hit screens on August 10. Vishwaroopam 2 movie trailer: The Kamal Haasan starrer will hit screens on August 10.

All eyes are on Kamal Haasan once again. But this time, it isn’t about his political endeavours. Kamal turns director once again for Vishwaroopam 2. While the Tamil trailer of the film was launched by his actor-musician daughter Shruti Haasan, Jr NTR and Aamir Khan unveiled the Telugu and Hindi trailer, respectively.

Vishwaroopam met with huge success after it ran into several controversies on the road to the theatres. Vishwaroopam 2 has acquired a U/A certificate and will hit the screens on August 10 after lying in the cans for quite some time. While the film will be presented by Raaj Kamal Films International in Tamil and Telugu, it will be presented by Rohit Shetty and Reliance Entertainment in Hindi. Raaj Kamal Films took over after the producers Aascar Films ran into financial trouble.

Vishwaroopam 2 also stars Shekhar Kapur, Waheeda Rehman, Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nasser, Anant Mahadevan, Yusuf Hussain and Rajendra Gupta. The film will have music by Ghibran.