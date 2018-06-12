Vishwaroopam 2 trailer launch: Highlights

All eyes are on Kamal Haasan once again. But this time, it isn’t about his political endeavours. Kamal turns director once again for Vishwaroopam 2. While the Tamil trailer of the film was launched by his actor-musician daughter Shruti Haasan, Jr NTR and Aamir Khan unveiled the Telugu and Hindi trailer, respectively.
Vishwaroopam met with huge success after it ran into several controversies on the road to the theatres. Vishwaroopam 2 has acquired a U/A certificate and will hit the screens on August 10 after lying in the cans for quite some time. While the film will be presented by Raaj Kamal Films International in Tamil and Telugu, it will be presented by Rohit Shetty and Reliance Entertainment in Hindi. Raaj Kamal Films took over after the producers Aascar Films ran into financial trouble.
Vishwaroopam 2 also stars Shekhar Kapur, Waheeda Rehman, Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nasser, Anant Mahadevan, Yusuf Hussain and Rajendra Gupta. The film will have music by Ghibran.
Vishwaroopam 2 will see Kamal make a comeback as RAW agent Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri. But we don’t get to see anything really new in the trailer. We get a few errant lines in between the stunts, like the suggestive, “Endha madham sarndhu vena irukalam, aana desa dhrogi a than iruka kudathu nu.” We also get a remixed version of the Vishwaroopam theme song “Yar endru therigiratha” which has now become “Nyabagam varugiratha”. In a crisp throwback to Vishwaroopam, a voiceover reminds us that Indian intelligence officers were integral in defusing a dirty bomb. That’s about it. Packed with action sequences, the sneak peek doesn’t reveal much about the crux of the film.
"@ikamalhaasan sir congrats on #Vishwaroop2Trailer and thank you for this opportunity to act alongside you! Can’t wait for everyone to see the movie," tweeted Pooja Kumar.
On being a part of Vishwaroopam 2, Aascar Films’ V Ravichandran said, “It’s an honour to be a part of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s film. It is a great feeling and we at Aascar Film are happy to back such a brilliant sequel. We are looking forward to this extremely important and exciting film.”
J Satish Kumar posted on Twitter: "#Ulaganayagan for a reason. action packed #Vishwaroopam2Trailer is here. Expectations are sky high!"
Producer G. Dhananjayan wrote on Twitter: "#Vishwaroopam2trailer is mind-boggling in action sequences @ikamalhaasan Sir is fabulous...hugely exciting."
Sharing the Telugu trailer of Vishwaroopam 2, Jr NTR wrote, "ONE MAN. MANY FACES. Feel truly honoured to launch the trailer of this great man @ikamalhaasan sir's labour of love. Here's #Vishwaroopam2Trailer."
"I will not mix politics and films. I can't help it if someone else does." Kamal Haasan told reporters at the trailer launch.
"Vishwaroopam 2 is a prequel. It will stay completely true to the story. There is going to be a lot of action backed with emotion," revealed Kamal Haasan.
"The controversy that had risen in the first part was politics. It was proved right then. It won't happen now and if it does, I am fully prepared to tackle it as a politician," remarked the actor.
"Tamil films will soon become the content the world sees and if Raaj Kamal Films International's name is a small part of that history, we would happy," said Kamal Haasan.
Kamal Haasan also talked about his brother late Chandra Hassan. He said, "I won't call this a memorial or a tribute. We tell that only about people who have gone, but he is there in my actions."
At the trailer launch, Kamal Haasan revealed that he has choreographed a bit and has also written lyrics as well.
He also added that Pandit Birju Maharaj has choreographed a song for Vishwaroopam 2.
"Shekhar Kapur has told me that we should a film together. If it's not done soon, he might have to helm a political documentary," remarked Kamal Haasan.
Kamal Hassan said, "Several artistes have worked for goodwill and love. In the last three years, several technicians who have worked in the film have now become big names. That's a moment of pride for RKFI."
"The delay isn't because of Raaj Kamal. The delay in the first version was also not us. But I should thank Vairmuthu for writing the lines 'Thadaigalai vendre' (Winning over difficulties). We, at Raaj Kamal, have always believed in bringing what we like and what you all like," Kamal Haasan told reporters at the trailer launch.
Sharing the Hindi trailer of Vishwaroopam 2, Aamir Khan wrote, "Dear Kamal Sir, congratulations to you and to the entire team of Vishwaroop 2! Wishing you all the very best. Love and respect always. Aamir. #Vishwaroop2Trailer @ikamalhaasan."
Sharing the Tamil trailer of Vishwaroopam 2, Shruti Haasan wrote, "Honoured to release the brand new trailer of Vishwaroopam II - exciting, action-packed and layered !!! Hope you love it too. wishing @ikamalhaasan and the entire team love light and all the best."
“I am extremely happy that we are coming out with the trailer of Vishwaroopam 2. I have to thank you all for the patience you have had for this sequel and the constant love and support has not gone unnoticed. This film is very close to me and everyone who is a part of this film has worked very hard. I also want to thank Aascar Films and V Ravichandran. It is the faith of the people in our work that makes," Kamal Haasan said in a statement.