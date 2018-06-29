Vishwaroopam 2 song Naanaagiya Nadhimoolamae: Kamal Haasan croons a charming melody about familial bond

Vishwaroopam 2 song Naanaagiya Nadhimoolamae: The Kamal Haasan starrer hits screens on August 10. Vishwaroopam 2 song Naanaagiya Nadhimoolamae: The Kamal Haasan starrer hits screens on August 10.

A new song from Vishwaroopam 2 is out and it is a bit like Kamal Haasan’s speeches — one has to listen to it a couple of times to comprehend what it means. Not that I am complaining, “Naanaagiya Nadhimoolamae” is a charming composition by Ghibran and Kamal Haasan that talks about motherhood and the bond that a mother and son shares.

“Naanaagiya Nadhimoolamae” has several perspectives that echo and chronicle the familial bond. The song starts off with the verse “Naanagiya nadhimoolame, Thaayagiya aadharame”. This line could be interpreted to describe the moment water breaks for an expectant mother. In a lovely analogy, Kamal describes the moment as the beginning of his existence, the proof of motherhood. He goes on to describe how divine the womb of a mother is and that he spends his living moments remembering her. Kaushiki Chakraborty’s mellifluous voice renders the mother’s response to Kamal Haasan’s verse. Terming the moment of birth as the beginning of another life, the verses narrate how a mother cherishes her son, even if it’s just in memory.

As the song progresses, the lyrics doesn’t restrict itself to the mother-son relationship but its euphemisms. Master Kaushik’s voice tells us about finding a parent figure that changes his life and Kamal Haasan also gives us a verse about finding a spouse who reminds us of our parents. As a result, the song feels like a musical dialogue between characters who each talk about their loved ones. Another possibility is that different verses of the song could have been used at various points of the story, or it could also be a musical dance-piece similar to “Unnai Kanadhu” from Vishwaroopam 1. In contrast to Kamal’s lyrics, Ghibran’s tune is simplistically beautiful — like a lullaby that instantly calms you down.

Written, directed and co-produced by Kamal Haasan, Vishwaroopam 2 also stars Shekhar Kapur, Nasser, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah among others. The film will be presented by Aascar Films and Raaj Kamal Films International in Tamil and Telugu while Rohit Shetty and Reliance Entertainment will present the film in Hindi.

