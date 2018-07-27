Vishwaroopam 2: Saadhi Madham by Kamal Haasan and Ghibran is a charmer

Judging from the visuals, there seems to be a romantic angle to Ashmita Subramaniam’s (played by Andrea Jeremiah) relationship with Major Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri aka Viz (Kamal Haasan). Judging from the visuals, there seems to be a romantic angle to Ashmita Subramaniam’s (played by Andrea Jeremiah) relationship with Major Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri aka Viz (Kamal Haasan).

Composer Ghibran has done it again. The new single from Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Vishwaroopam 2 titled “Saadhi Madham”, which literally translates to ‘caste and religion’, is another surprise track from the young composer, who has already charmed his way into our heart with Naanaagiya Nadhimoolamae and the reimagined version of Gnyabagam Varugiradha.

The romantic number penned by Kamal is sung by Andrea Jeremiah and Sathya Prakash. “Saadhi Madham” has another surprise. Judging from the visuals in the song, there seems to be a romantic angle to Ashmita Subramaniam’s (played by Andrea Jeremiah) relationship with Major Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri aka Viz (Kamal).

Kamal’s lyrics talk about how the idea of love transcends all barriers and functions as a powerful unifying force.

The much-delayed sequel to 2013 hit spy thriller Vishwaroopam is gearing up to open in cinemas on August 13. Given that a lot is riding on the upcoming film, Kamal is going all out to promote his film. He has discussed the film on his popular reality TV show Bigg Boss Tamil. And, he has also appeared in two popular Bollywood reality TV shows to promote the film’s Hindi version, Vishwaroop 2.

Kamal Haasan has written, directed, acted in and produced the two-part spy film. The film also stars Shekhar Kapur, Waheeda Rehman, Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nasser, Anant Mahadevan, Yusuf Hussain and Rajendra Gupta.

