Vishwaroopam 2 movie release live updates

Actor-director Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 has finally hit screens. Kamal will once again play the character of RAW agent Wisam Ahmed Kashmir. Alongside Kamal, the film also stars Waheeda Rehman, Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles.
Vishwaroopam 2 is Kamal Haasan’s first release after his announcement of joining active politics. The film also boasts of some great action sequences but it is yet to be seen how it will impress the audience who is yet to get over Tom Cruise’s death-defying stunts in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.
Along with Tamil, the film will also be released in Telugu and Hindi on August 10.
"My uncle worked for the intelligence, so it’s a topic close to my heart. Shekhar Kapur’s character in Vishwaroop is named after him. I have always been intrigued by what I thought is a direct contrast between popular spy stories and real-life events — because it’s not all about ticking time-bombs. I have been featuring RAW as a premise since the ’80s when I produced, wrote and acted in Vikram (1986), which was about the making of an inter-continental ballistic missile," Kamal Haasan told The Indian Express.
In an interview with The Indian Express, Kamal Haasan said, "About the time I made Dasavathaaram (2008), I also got interested in geopolitics, and I wanted to bring that element into an entertaining movie. That’s what I did in Vishwaroopam. For example, people make fun of Mahatma Gandhi’s Khilafat Movement and raise questions such as when you are fighting for freedom in India, why do you care about someone else in Turkey? (The movement started as a protest against the British by Indian Muslims who didn’t want the Ottoman Caliphate to be abolished). But, the fact remains that the world is connected. So, the cases of espionage elsewhere in the world or Hamas being bombed are also connected to us. We just don’t realise the butterfly effect these international events can have."