Vishwaroopam 2 movie release live updates

Vishwaroopam 2 is the sequel to Kamal Haasan's 2013 film Vishwaroopam.

Actor-director Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 has finally hit screens. Kamal will once again play the character of RAW agent Wisam Ahmed Kashmir. Alongside Kamal, the film also stars Waheeda Rehman, Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles.

Vishwaroopam 2 is Kamal Haasan’s first release after his announcement of joining active politics. The film also boasts of some great action sequences but it is yet to be seen how it will impress the audience who is yet to get over Tom Cruise’s death-defying stunts in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Along with Tamil, the film will also be released in Telugu and Hindi on August 10.