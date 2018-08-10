CBFC mutes words like Pakistan, Allah, Bharat Mata in Vishwaroopam 2

Vishwaroopam 2 has been given a long list of cuts by the censor board. Vishwaroopam 2 has been given a long list of cuts by the censor board.

Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 is out in theatres, and a list of cuts made as per the guidelines of CBFC has emerged online.

Quint shared screenshots from CBFC that details the cuts that were made in Vishwaroop 2. The Hindi version of the film was given 14 cuts which include muting the words, ‘IFS’ and ‘foreign service’. Adding the ‘fiction disclaimer’, reducing the visual of tearing of burkha, reducing visuals which are high on blood and gore have all been included in this list. The list also suggested a ‘lip lock’ scene be removed and be replaced with ‘hero and heroine looking towards each other’.

This is the list of cuts for Vishwaroop 2. (Source: Quint/CBFC) This is the list of cuts for Vishwaroop 2. (Source: Quint/CBFC)

Vishwaroopam 2, on the other hand, has been given 22 cuts. These include muting the words ‘bastard’, ‘babu’, ‘Pakistan’, ‘South Block’, ‘Bharat Mata’ and ‘Allah’. These cuts by CBFC are also supported by reasons such as vulgarity, defamation and for muting the word ‘Pakistan’, the reason given is ‘friendly relations’.

Along with these, the cuts include reduction of ‘bedroom scenes’ by 50% and even trimming the shot of ‘twisting of hand’.

The two list of cuts by CBFC makes us wonder if the censorship within the country should vary from region to region as many of the cuts in the Tamil version are not mentioned in the Hindi version of the film.

