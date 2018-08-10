Vishwaroopam 2 box office prediction: Kamal Haasan film to earn Rs 2.5 crore on Day 1 in North India

Vishwaroopam 2 box office collection prediction: Kamal Haasan’s film to have a decent opening in the Northern states. Vishwaroopam 2 box office collection prediction: Kamal Haasan’s film to have a decent opening in the Northern states.

With Vishwaroopam 2, Kamal Haasan is returning to the silver screen after quite a long break. The trailer of the movie has already established that the superstar of the south will be back in his elements in the film. Unlike the first film in the series, this one is not marred by controversies and is expected to do good business in the southern states. Since the film is bi-lingual and is releasing in Hindi as well, the northern region also becomes a potential market for the film.

While the death of Tamil Nadu’s former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on Tuesday might lead to a weak opening of the film in the southern states, trade analyst Girish Johar has predicted a decent box office collection of the movie in North India. He told indianexpress.com, “Vishwaroopam 2 might have a difficult weekend in the South. Following the death of M Karunanidhi, it is difficult to say anything about the film’s earnings there, but in the Hindi belt, it will earn something between Rs 2-2.5 crore on its opening day.”

Until Wednesday, there were speculations around the delay in the release of the film. But, now with the ticket bookings open, it is confirmed that the film will release on its scheduled date. However, a delay in the advance booking might have an impact on the film’s collection at the ticket counters.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the high-on-action film Vishwaroopam 2 is supported by a stellar cast including Waheeda Rahman, Shekhar Kapur, Rahul Bose, Andrea Jeremiah and Pooja Kumar. Co-written and directed by Haasan himself, the film chronicles the transformation of a soldier into a spy.

