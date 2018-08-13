Vishwaroopam 2 box office collection Day 3: Tough road ahead for Kamal Haasan film

Vishwaroopam 2 box office collection Day 3: This Kamal Haasan was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Hindi. Vishwaroopam 2 box office collection Day 3: This Kamal Haasan was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Hindi.

Vishwaroopam 2 is the second film in the Vishwaroopam franchise. Kamal Haasan, who has also produced, co-written and directed the film, once again stars as RAW agent Captain Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri. Vishwaroopam 2 also stars Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah. The film earned approx Rs 9 crore on Day 1.

Trade analyst Girish Johar told indianexpress.com, “With approx Rs 9 crore in all languages, Vishwaroopam 2 is the third biggest Kollywood opener this year so far after Kaala (Rs 21.7 crore gross) and Thaana Serndha Koottam (Rs 10 crore gross). With word of mouth being mixed, Vishwaroopam 2 will do decent business with its home market contributing significantly to its business but the Hindi belt will be comparatively low.”

It is worth mentioning that the film was shot in both Tamil and Hindi. It was also dubbed in Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu. Vishwaroopam 2’s average performance may be partly attributed to former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi’s death that has the whole state in mourning.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta was not too impressed with the film, noting that even Kamal Haasan’s charisma could not save the film’s weak script. She wrote, “The best spy thrillers give us plenty of high-octane action, colourful characters who blur the line between heroes and villains, and athletic male and female leads equally capable of kicking serious butt. No such luck with Vis and gang, most of whom are back, reprising their roles. Jeremiah is made to high-step archly around hotel rooms, looking for bugs (in one of the several unintentionally hilarious scenes which feature her) and has only one sequence in which she shows off her martial skills; Kumar, who is described several times as a ‘nuclear oncologist’, is all coy and coquettish.”

