Vishwaroopam 2 box office collection Day 2: Kamal Haasan film expected to pick up steam

Vishwaroopam 2 box office collection Day 2: Kamal Haasan starrer has not attracted a lot of moviegoers. Vishwaroopam 2 box office collection Day 2: Kamal Haasan starrer has not attracted a lot of moviegoers.

Vishwaroopam 2, starring Kamal Haasan, Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah among others, hit screens on Friday. The film earned approx Rs 9 crore on opening day, becoming the third biggest Kollywood opener of the year after Rajinikanth’s Kaala (21.7 crore gross) and Suriya’s Thaana Serndha Koottam (10 crore gross).

Sharing the latest box office figures of Vishwaroopam 2, trade analyst Girish Johar said, “With approx Rs 9 crore in all languages, Vishwaroopam 2 is the third biggest Kollywood opener this year so far after Kaala (Rs 21.7 crore gross) and Thaana Serndha Koottam (Rs 10 crore gross). With word of mouth being mixed, Vishwaroopam 2 will do decent business with its home market contributing significantly to its business but the Hindi belt will be comparatively low.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave an average review of the film, while noting that even Kamal Haasan’s charisma cannot save the film’s weak script. She wrote, “The best spy thrillers give us plenty of high-octane action, colourful characters who blur the line between heroes and villains, and athletic male and female leads equally capable of kicking serious butt. No such luck with Vis and gang, most of whom are back, reprising their roles. Jeremiah is made to high-step archly around hotel rooms, looking for bugs (in one of the several unintentionally hilarious scenes which feature her) and has only one sequence in which she shows off her martial skills; Kumar, who is described several times as a ‘nuclear oncologist’, is all coy and coquettish.”

Also Read | Vishwaroopam 2 movie review: The Kamal Haasan film is an incoherent mess

Considering the kind of development hell Vishwaroopam 2 went through and the trouble Kamal Haasan had to bear to see this movie come to fruition, this film needs to be a success. The makers will be hoping that it improves on the weekend and the coming weekdays.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd