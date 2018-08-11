Vishwaroopam 2 box office collection Day 1: Kamal Haasan film off to a slow start

Vishwaroopam 2 box office collection Day 1: Kamal Haasan starrer’s business in Tamil Nadu has been affected by M Karunanidhi’s death. Vishwaroopam 2 box office collection Day 1: Kamal Haasan starrer’s business in Tamil Nadu has been affected by M Karunanidhi’s death.

Kamal Haasan starrer Vishwaroopam 2 released on Friday. Directed, produced and co-written by Haasan, it is the second film in the Vishwaroopam series. While Haasan, Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah return, Waheeda Rahman and Anant Mahadevan have joined the cast. It is a bilingual film and was simultaneously made in Hindi while being dubbed in Telugu and Malayalam. Haasan returns as the RAW agent Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri.

According to film trade analyst Girish Johar, the film should rake in Rs 2-2.5 crore in the so-called Hindi belt or northern part of India. This is a decent sum since Kamal Haasan is not really a huge star in the north. Johar also said that the death of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi may adversely affect the film’s business in south India.

While speaking to indianexpress.com, Johar said, “Vishwaroopam 2 might have a difficult weekend in the South. Following the death of M Karunanidhi, it is difficult to say anything about the film’s earnings there, but in the Hindi belt, it will earn something between Rs 2-2.5 crore on its opening day.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave an average review of the film, while noting that even Kamal Haasan’s charisma cannot save the film’s weak script. She wrote, “The best spy thrillers give us plenty of high-octane action, colourful characters who blur the line between heroes and villains, and athletic male and female leads equally capable of kicking serious butt. No such luck with Vis and gang, most of whom are back, reprising their roles. Jeremiah is made to high-step archly around hotel rooms, looking for bugs (in one of the several unintentionally hilarious scenes which feature her) and has only one sequence in which she shows off her martial skills; Kumar, who is described several times as a ‘nuclear oncologist’, is all coy and coquettish.”

