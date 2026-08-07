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Vishwanath and Sons trailer: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju promise age-gap romance and family drama
The visually striking trailer of Suriya and Mamitha Baiju-starrer Vishwanath and Sons promises a wholesome family entertainer packed with humour, emotional moments and an age-gap romance.
After the blockbuster success of his fantasy drama Karuppu, Suriya is returning to lighter fare with Vishwanath and Sons. On Friday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the family drama, offering a glimpse into the world of Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter played by Suriya. The Venky Atluri directorial, which also stars Mamitha Baiju, is set to hit theatres on August 14, 2026.
Vishwanath and Sons follows Sanjay, a wealthy man whose life takes a dramatic turn when his son needs a bone marrow transplant. The trailer shows Sanjay, played by Suriya, searching for a suitable donor and travelling abroad in the hope of finding one. During his journey, he meets Mamitha Baiju’s character Maddy. Her entry into his life sets off a chain of events, particularly after she confesses her feelings for him.
ALSO READ | ‘Love shouldn’t change’: Suriya’s advice on marriage, respect at Vishwanath and Sons event
The visually striking trailer of Vishwanath and Sons promises a wholesome family entertainer packed with humour, emotional moments and an age-gap romance.
While sharing the promo on social media, the makers wrote, “A trailer full of heart… A story full of soul… An experience waiting to be embraced by every family. #VishwanathAndSons Trailer is out now.”
Ahead of the film’s release, Suriya also spoke about love and relationships during a promotional event. He said, “I think love should be everlasting. It is not something that should be felt when you tie the knot, but you should love every single day. Even if you spend 20 years with someone, you should love. You should keep on loving your partner. You should always be respectful.”
The actor, who plays a 40-year-old man falling in love in Vishwanath and Sons, added, “Everybody changes, we do and so will our partner. Your priorities are different at the age of 20, 25, or 30. Your thinking might change, you life can take any direction. But the love and affection you have for your partner should never change.”
Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios, Vishwanath and Sons also features Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon. The music of the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.
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