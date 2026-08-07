Vishwanath and Sons trailer: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju promise age-gap romance and family drama

After the blockbuster success of his fantasy drama Karuppu, Suriya is returning to lighter fare with Vishwanath and Sons. On Friday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the family drama, offering a glimpse into the world of Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter played by Suriya. The Venky Atluri directorial, which also stars Mamitha Baiju, is set to hit theatres on August 14, 2026.

Vishwanath and Sons follows Sanjay, a wealthy man whose life takes a dramatic turn when his son needs a bone marrow transplant. The trailer shows Sanjay, played by Suriya, searching for a suitable donor and travelling abroad in the hope of finding one. During his journey, he meets Mamitha Baiju’s character Maddy. Her entry into his life sets off a chain of events, particularly after she confesses her feelings for him.