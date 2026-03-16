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Vishwanath and Sons teaser: Suriya trades a gun for a milk bottle in Venky Atluri’s next
Vishwanath and Sons teaser: The first teaser of Suriya's family drama landed on Monday, and it already has one detail that Tamil cinema fans cannot stop talking about.
Vishwanath and Sons teaser: The teaser of Vishwanath and Sons dropped on Monday, giving audiences the first glimpse of what the makers have been calling the biggest family drama of the year. The promo runs for one minute and 44 seconds, and it has already done exactly what a good teaser is supposed to do: answered a few questions and raised several more.
The character name alone has done a fair amount of work already. Suriya plays Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter who continues to chase his dreams even in his 40s, and Tamil cinema fans have not missed the fact that he is playing yet another Sanjay. His most iconic role remains the relentless amnesiac Sanjay in Ghajini. That is the kind of detail that travels fast in a fanbase, and it has been travelling since the first-look poster dropped earlier this month.
The teaser introduces Suriya in a layered role, carrying both fatherly warmth and emotional depth simultaneously. The stylish presence is intact, and the impactful dialogues, written by director Venky Atluri himself, bring back shades of the Suriya that audiences have not seen in a while. The first-look poster, which showed him in a vintage outfit cradling a baby and holding a milk bottle, had already set the tone. The teaser confirms it.
Adding freshness to what the makers are positioning as an unconventional love story is Mamitha Baiju, who brings a vibrant, charming energy that is visible even in this short cut. The film does not shy away from the age gap between their characters, and if the teaser is any indication, Venky Atluri intends to handle it with the kind of emotional maturity that his previous work has shown he is capable of.
On the technical side, GV Prakash Kumar delivers a background score in the teaser that is classy and deliberately restrained, letting the visuals breathe rather than pushing over them. Cinematographer Nimish Ravi, who shot Lucky Baskhar and last year’s Malayalam blockbuster Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, gives the film rich and visually striking frames. Editing is by Navin Nooli, and production design by Banglan adds texture to the world the film is building.
Vishwanath and Sons marks Venky Atluri’s Tamil directorial debut. Moving into Tamil cinema with Suriya as his lead is a significant step up in scale, and the teaser suggests he has not been conservative with it.
The ensemble around Suriya is worth noting too. Raveena Tandon returns to Tamil cinema after 25 years, her last Tamil appearance being in Kamal Haasan’s Aalavandhan in 2001. Radhika Sarathkumar, Bhavani Sre and Bjorn Surrao round out the cast.
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Produced under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas and presented by Srikara Studios, Vishwanath and Sons has completed shoot and is currently in post-production. The film is confirmed for a worldwide theatrical release in July 2026.
For Suriya, Vishwanath and Sons follows Retro, the period action drama directed by Karthik Subbaraj that released in May 2025. It is a deliberate change in tone, a return to the emotional, relationship-driven cinema that defined some of the best periods of his career.
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