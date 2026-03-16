Vishwanath and Sons teaser: Suriya trades a gun for a milk bottle in Venky Atluri’s next

Vishwanath and Sons teaser: The teaser of Vishwanath and Sons dropped on Monday, giving audiences the first glimpse of what the makers have been calling the biggest family drama of the year. The promo runs for one minute and 44 seconds, and it has already done exactly what a good teaser is supposed to do: answered a few questions and raised several more.

The character name alone has done a fair amount of work already. Suriya plays Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter who continues to chase his dreams even in his 40s, and Tamil cinema fans have not missed the fact that he is playing yet another Sanjay. His most iconic role remains the relentless amnesiac Sanjay in Ghajini. That is the kind of detail that travels fast in a fanbase, and it has been travelling since the first-look poster dropped earlier this month.