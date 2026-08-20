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Suriya’s Vishwanath and Sons witnesses slight decline, crosses Rs 135 cr worldwide
Vishwanath and Sons Day 6 Box Office Collection: Suriya-starrer has collected Rs 77.40 crore in India, and its worldwide total currently stands at Rs 135.49 crore.
Vishwanath and Sons Day 6 Box Office Collection: Suriya-starrer Vishwanath and Sons continued its steady theatrical run on its sixth day as it earned Rs 5.10 crore at the domestic box office. This takes the film’s domestic total to Rs 77.40 crore. The film’s worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 135.49 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. Suriya-starrer’s overseas gross collection has now reached Rs 46 crore.
The collections of the sixth day saw a slight decline from the fifth day, of 19.7 percent. On the fifth day, Vishwanath and Sons had earned Rs 6.35 crore.
On day 6, the Telugu version performed strongly as it collected Rs 2.60 crore, recording an occupancy of 24% across 1,991 shows. Meanwhile, the Tamil version collected Rs 2.50 crore, with an overall occupancy of 19% across 3,102 shows. The film had around 5,000 shows in India during the day.
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Vishwanath and Sons recorded an overall occupancy of 20.12% in Tamil on Day 6. The film registered 15.23% occupancy in morning shows, which improved to 20% in the afternoon and 20.92% in the evening. Night shows witnessed the strongest response at 24.31%, indicating that the film continued to attract better footfall during the later shows.
Bhavani Sre, who played a brief yet crucial role in Vishwanath And Sons, recently opened up about working with Suriya, while also talking about her journey in films. Bhavani Sre, in an interview with Zoom, admitted that she was initially nervous about sharing the screen with the celebrated actor.
“Having watched him while growing up, the first time I worked with him in a film, I was actually in awe. Although I am a few films old, when you meet a big star, you do get nervous and star-struck. That happened when I faced the camera with Suriya sir. Before giving my shot, I was thinking, ‘How am I going to do this?’ But he came and told me, ‘This is a good role, ma.’ After I did the monologue, he appreciated me and said, ‘You are embracing the character, and that’s very good.’ A comment like that from a star like him means a lot,” shared the actor.
Vishwanath and Sons is Suriya’s second hit of the year after Karuppu. After six days, Karuppu had earned Rs 176.44 crore.
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