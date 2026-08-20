Suriya’s Vishwanath and Sons witnesses slight decline, crosses Rs 135 cr worldwide

Vishwanath and Sons Day 6 Box Office Collection: Suriya-starrer Vishwanath and Sons continued its steady theatrical run on its sixth day as it earned Rs 5.10 crore at the domestic box office. This takes the film’s domestic total to Rs 77.40 crore. The film’s worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 135.49 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. Suriya-starrer’s overseas gross collection has now reached Rs 46 crore.

The collections of the sixth day saw a slight decline from the fifth day, of 19.7 percent. On the fifth day, Vishwanath and Sons had earned Rs 6.35 crore.

On day 6, the Telugu version performed strongly as it collected Rs 2.60 crore, recording an occupancy of 24% across 1,991 shows. Meanwhile, the Tamil version collected Rs 2.50 crore, with an overall occupancy of 19% across 3,102 shows. The film had around 5,000 shows in India during the day.