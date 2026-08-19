Suriya’s Vishwanath and Sons can’t surpass Karuppu after 5 days, earns Rs 128.60 cr worldwide

Vishwanath & Sons box office collection day 5: Suriya-starrer Vishwanath & Sons has earned Rs 128.60 crore worldwide in just five days of its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 7.33 crore gross across 5,021 shows in India, with an occupancy of 24.1 percent on its fifth day. Overseas, the film collected Rs 2 crore, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 45 crore.

The year 2026 has been exceptionally successful for Suriya as he has had two massive hits with Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons. Karuppu earned Rs 310 crore worldwide. The film opened at Rs 17.93 crore, followed by Rs 27.98 crore on day 2 and Rs 32.84 crore on day 3 in India.