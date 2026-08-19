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Suriya’s Vishwanath and Sons can’t surpass Karuppu after 5 days, earns Rs 128.60 cr worldwide
Vishwanath and Sons box office collection day 5: Suriya-starrer film has earned Rs 128.60 cr worldwide in five days.
Vishwanath & Sons box office collection day 5: Suriya-starrer Vishwanath & Sons has earned Rs 128.60 crore worldwide in just five days of its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 7.33 crore gross across 5,021 shows in India, with an occupancy of 24.1 percent on its fifth day. Overseas, the film collected Rs 2 crore, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 45 crore.
The year 2026 has been exceptionally successful for Suriya as he has had two massive hits with Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons. Karuppu earned Rs 310 crore worldwide. The film opened at Rs 17.93 crore, followed by Rs 27.98 crore on day 2 and Rs 32.84 crore on day 3 in India.
Vishwanath & Sons opened at Rs 15.35 crore across 5,034 shows, with an occupancy of 42.2%. The film saw a massive jump on day 2, collecting Rs 22.25 crore, followed by Rs 20.55 crore on day 3. The film earned Rs 108.22 crore worldwide during its opening weekend, including Rs 41 crore from overseas.
In comparison to Karuppu, Vishwanath & Sons is far behind. Karuppu had earned Rs 161.04 crore worldwide in its first five days. On the fifth day, the film earned Rs 12.75 crore net in India.
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Directed by Venky Atluri, the filmmaker behind Sir and Lucky Baskhar, Vishwanath & Sons is a romantic comedy also written by Atluri. The film revolves around a father reconnecting with his child’s surrogate mother and also stars Mamitha Baiju and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles.
Vishwanath & Sons marks Suriya’s 46th film. The actor is currently working on two other projects, which are set to release next year.
Similarly, Mamitha Baiju has also had an active year, with Vishwanath & Sons marking her second release of the year after Jana Nayagan. She is also gearing up for another romantic comedy, the Malayalam-language film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. She has two more Tamil releases lined up for next year.
It remains to be seen whether Vishwanath & Sons can surpass the lifetime collection of Karuppu, which earned Rs 310 crore worldwide.
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