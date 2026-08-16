Vishwanath and Sons Box Office Collection Day 2 Updates: Suriya film crosses Rs 74 crore mark

Vishwanath and Sons Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Suriya film eyes Rs 100 crore mark.

Vishwanath and Sons Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Suriya’s Vishwanath and Sons released to positive reviews on Friday, which have translated into an impressive box-office performance. After opening at Rs 15.15 crore net in India, the film earned Rs 22.25 crore on Saturday, marking a 45% growth over Friday’s collection.

With this, the family entertainer, also starring Mamitha Baiju and Radhika Sarathkumar in pivotal roles, has taken its total domestic net collection to Rs 37.60 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 43.47 crore. Worldwide, the film has earned Rs 74.47 crore.

Story continues below this ad On Day 2, Vishwanath and Sons recorded an overall occupancy of 65.76% in Tamil, while the Telugu version performed better with a 76.12% occupancy. Also Read – Suriya said he’ll remain single all his life when dad Sivakumar opposed marriage with Jyotika The strong opening is in keeping with the film’s largely positive critical reception. An expert from SCREEN’s review of the movie read, “Vishwanath and Sons is not a perfect film. But it is also honest, well-performed, funny and emotionally rooted in a way that most mainstream family dramas simply are not in today’s age. There are no villains to fight, no worlds to save and no mass-interval blocks. The film asks you to sit with its characters, feel what they feel and leave the theatre feeling a little better than when you walked in. It mostly succeeds at that.” The warmth that defines Vishwanath and Sons was also evident in director Venky Atluri’s message to his cast and crew ahead of the release. An excerpt from his post read, “Suriya sir… Thank you for trusting me with Sanjay Vishwanath and bringing him to life with so much warmth, charm and soul. Working with you is an experience I’ll cherish forever. Mamitha… You brought such freshness, energy and emotion to the film and made your character truly special. Radhika ma’am… Your grace, experience and presence added so much depth to our film. Raveena ma’am… Your elegance & warmth added another beautiful dimension to our world. Thankyou Nassar garu, Sudha garu, Sarvadaman garu, Raghubabu garu, Sunil Reddy anna, Hyper Aadhi and my dearest Charvik.” Live Updates Aug 16, 2026 08:50 AM IST Vishwanath and Sons worldwide box office collection As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Vishwanath and Sons collected Rs 17 crore in overseas markets on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 31 crore. With this, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 74.47 crore. Aug 16, 2026 08:30 AM IST Vishwanath and Sons Day 2 box office collection As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Suriya Sivakumar-starrer Vishwanath and Sons collected Rs 22.25 crore net on Day 2 across 5,157 shows. With this, the film’s total India gross collection stands at Rs 43.47 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 37.60 crore. Aug 16, 2026 08:25 AM IST Suriya thanks fans for love and support for Vishwanathan and Sons Actor Suriya Sivakumar expressed his gratitude to fans for the overwhelming love showered on his recently released film Vishwanathan and Sons. Taking to X, the actor wrote, "Thank you for all the Love, Respect & Affection for #vas #vishwanathandsons."

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