Suriya’s Vishwanath and Sons earns over Rs 27 cr on opening day, fails to surpass Karuppu

Suriya’s Vishwanath and Sons box office collection Day 1: After setting the box office on fire with his actioner Karuppu, Suriya is back with another release, Vishwanath and Sons, a family drama, in which he plays an ageing former Olympic pistol shooter. The film hit theatres on August 14 and, according to trade tracker Sacnilk, has opened with a net collection of Rs 15.15 crore in India, while its gross collection stands at Rs 17.51 crore. Overseas, the film has grossed Rs 10 crore, taking its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 27.51 crore.

On its opening day, Vishwanath and Sons was playing across 5,034 shows in India and recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 41.38%. The film began the day with 29.85% occupancy in the morning shows, which rose to 33.54% in the afternoon. The numbers climbed further to 36.38% during the evening shows before seeing a significant jump at night, when occupancy reached 62.69%. Among the major regions, Chennai recorded the highest number of shows at 456 and registered an overall occupancy of 62.3%. It was followed by Bengaluru, which had 333 shows and an overall occupancy of 28.3%. In Telugu, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 52.35% on its opening day. Tamil contributed the largest share of the film’s opening-day net collection, with Rs 9.15 crore, while the Telugu version brought in Rs 6 crore.