Vishnu Vishal to tie the knot with Gutta Jwala on April 22: ‘We are getting married’

Actor Vishnu Vishal is all set to get married. The actor on Tuesday announced that he will be tying the knot with his fiancee and Indian badminton player Gutta Jwala on April 22.

The actor shared the news with his fans with a note that read, “With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in the presence of near and dear. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek blessings as we embarked on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness.”

LIFE IS A JOURNEY….

EMBRACE IT… HAVE FAITH AND TAKE THE LEAP…. Need all your love and support as always…@Guttajwala#JWALAVISHED pic.twitter.com/eSFTvmPSE2 — VISHNU VISHAL – V V (@TheVishnuVishal) April 13, 2021

He shared the note with a lovely caption. “LIFE IS A JOURNEY….EMBRACE IT…HAVE FAITH AND TAKE THE LEAP…Need all your love and support as always…” The tweet ended with a hashtag that read “#JWALAVISHED”.

Vishnu Vishal and Gutta Jwala got engaged last year. On Jwala’s birthday, Vishnu had popped the question. The actor shared adorable photos on his Instagram account and wrote, “New start to LIFE. Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us, Aryan, our families, friends and people around.”

The actor spoke to Times of India about his engagement. He said, “I wanted to do something special for Jwala for her birthday and then at the spur of the moment, I thought why not surprise her by popping the question. It was something we had discussed before and last night, it just felt like the right moment. It was a spontaneous gesture and thankfully, she said yes.”

On the work front, Vishnu Vishal was last seen in Rana Daggubati’s Aranya. He has FIR, Mohandas and Indru Netru Naalai 2 to his credit.