Vishnu Vishal shares his side of the story after neighbour calls cops on him

Actor Vishnu Vishal on Sunday issued a statement explaining his side of the story after his neighbour Rangarajan called the cops on him. The actor was accused of disturbing the peace of other residents in the apartment by throwing loud parties regularly.

And on Saturday, Rangarajan called the cops on Vishnu after the situation allegedly became unbearable. However, the actor has rubbished allegations of creating a nuisance with large gatherings at the apartment in Chennai’s Kotturpuram.

“I rented an apartment in November. I was going to shoot among nearly 300 crew every day. For the safety of my parents due to my exposure, I decided to stay away from home. I have a lot of work related meetings since I’m producing FIR. I workout inside my apartment with gym equipment and go for a walk on my terrace. Since the day I have come, I have been accused by an apartment owner on the first floor. They have misbehaved with my staff, me and my guests who come to see me (sic),” said Vishnu in his statement.

He added that his diet and fitness regime don’t allow him to consume alcohol on a daily basis as alleged by his neighbour. However, he noted that alcohol was served to the guests at his apartment.

Vishnu Vishal also admitted that he acted rashly in the spur of the moment after his neighbour used foul language. “Our privacy was invaded. I very politely spoke to the police. The owner had no answers and he left using an abusive word and just like any human being, I am bound to respond to that and I used some words back. Police knew I was not wrong so they left (sic),” he said.

Vishnu further said he chose not to release the proof he had against Rangarajan considering his age. “I normally don’t like to give too much explanation terming me a ‘drunkard’ and using the word ‘koothadi’ in a wrong way is a disgrace to my career and movie industry. I will not keep quiet.”

6 pack dont suddenly appear if you drink everyday..

You got to be on strict diet and off alcohol completely for a long time..

Some people dont understand the LOGIC… — VISHNU VISHAL – stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) January 23, 2021

The actor ended the statement by saying that he was moving out of the apartment in Kotturpuram.

Vishnu Vishal recently finished shooting for FIR. The movie, which is written and directed by Manu Anand, seems to deal with the subject of islamophobia. The film also stars Manjima Mohan, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Raiza Wilson.