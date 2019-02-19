All is well between Vishnu Vishal and RJ Balaji

It’s not often that smaller films have special early morning shows in theaters. But RJ Balaji’s political satire, LKG, releasing this week is getting a 5 AM show. Balaji had shared a video on Twitter expressing happiness over the same.

Advertising

Taking a dig at him, the Raatchasan actor Vishnu Vishal wrote, “Early morning shows have lost value. It has become a gimmick now.”

Responding to this, without mentioning Vishnuu’s name, Balaji added a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with the theatre owner (Rohini Cinemas). Balaji wrote, “We didn’t get a recommendation, but a merit seat. Respect Others. Work. You’ll get yours.”

Quoting his reply, Vishnu tweeted, “Learn to respect people around you. I don’t know if you remember what you did before doing films and how much you respected actors back then. Learn to give credit to everyone’s hard work and not just yours. I’m getting my due. I’m happy I’m not using people’s sentiments time and again to get success.”

Spoke to Vishu Vishal. What happened in the morning was impulsive from both sides. We sorted out the difference of opinion. I wish him nothing but the best. #Peaceout — LKG (@RJ_Balaji) February 19, 2019

This ugly Twitter war had been trending for a while since morning, and by evening, both of them deleted those tweets. Finally, Balaji tweeted, “We’ve sorted out the differences of opinion,”, to which Vishnu responded, “Arguments within the family. Wishing the best for LKG.”