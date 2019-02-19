Toggle Menu
All is well between Vishnu Vishal and RJ Balajihttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/tamil/vishnu-vishal-rj-balaji-lkg-twitter-fight-5591537/

All is well between Vishnu Vishal and RJ Balaji

The ugly Twitter war between Vishnu Vishal and LKG star RJ Balaji had been trending for a while since morning, and by evening, both of them deleted those tweets.

Vishnu Vishal RJ Balaji LKG twitter fight
Finally LKG star RJ Balaji tweeted that he and Vishnu Vishal have sorted out the differences of opinion.

It’s not often that smaller films have special early morning shows in theaters. But RJ Balaji’s political satire, LKG, releasing this week is getting a 5 AM show. Balaji had shared a video on Twitter expressing happiness over the same.

Taking a dig at him, the Raatchasan actor Vishnu Vishal wrote, “Early morning shows have lost value. It has become a gimmick now.”

Responding to this, without mentioning Vishnuu’s name, Balaji added a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with the theatre owner (Rohini Cinemas). Balaji wrote, “We didn’t get a recommendation, but a merit seat. Respect Others. Work. You’ll get yours.”

Quoting his reply, Vishnu tweeted, “Learn to respect people around you. I don’t know if you remember what you did before doing films and how much you respected actors back then. Learn to give credit to everyone’s hard work and not just yours. I’m getting my due. I’m happy I’m not using people’s sentiments time and again to get success.”

This ugly Twitter war had been trending for a while since morning, and by evening, both of them deleted those tweets. Finally, Balaji tweeted, “We’ve sorted out the differences of opinion,”, to which Vishnu responded, “Arguments within the family. Wishing the best for LKG.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ranveer Singh on playing Kapil Dev in '83: I am hoping to become his shadow
2 Vikas Gupta on getting disqualified from Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: It was an honest mistake
3 Ajith starts shooting for Pink's Tamil remake in Hyderabad