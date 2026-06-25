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Vishnu Vishal opens up about his autoimmune condition ahead of Gatta Kusthi 2
Actor Vishnu Vishal addressed recent comments about his appearance, revealing he has been managing an autoimmune condition for the past three to four years.
Actor Vishnu Vishal has addressed weeks of online speculation about his appearance on Thursday, revealing in a personal note that he has been managing an autoimmune condition for the past three to four years.
“Many of you noticed that my face looks tired lately. The reason is that I’ve been dealing with an autoimmune condition for the last 3-4 years, and the prescribed medication I’m taking on and off, has some visible side effects, including the bloating you’ve been noticing. This treatment is medically necessary, and my health has to come first,” he wrote, without naming the specific condition.
Vishnu Vishal went on to explain why he had continued with public appearances despite the visible side effects. “Your love, the work I believe in, and my responsibility towards everyone who has worked tirelessly on Gatta Kusthi 2 have kept me going. That’s why I’ve continued showing up for the film promotions and for all of you,” he said, adding that the concern from fans had, if anything, pushed him to take his health more seriously. “I’m hopeful that my health will improve soon. Your concern has only encouraged me to take even better care of myself, and I’m truly grateful for every message and every bit of support.”
He closed the note on an upbeat note about the Gatta Kusthi 2’s release. “As we step into the final week of promotions, I’m filled with positivity and excitement. I can’t wait for you all to experience Gatta Kusthi 2 in theatres on 3rd July,” he wrote, signing off with his name.
Humbly sharing this with gratitude and love 🙏#GattaKusthi2 pic.twitter.com/FCR9n782RA
— VISHNU VISHAL – VV (@TheVishnuVishal) June 25, 2026
The statement comes at the tail end of an active promotional run for Gatta Kusthi 2, the sequel to the 2022 sports comedy Gatta Kusthi that became a sleeper hit. Vishnu Vishal has been a fairly visible presence through the promotional cycle, giving several interviews in the lead up to the release, some of which drew attention of their own after he spoke candidly about feeling overlooked for his contributions to past successful films, including Ratsasan, and his decision to focus more on projects produced under his own banner going forward.
Also Read: Mirzapur The Movie teaser: Ravi Kishan adds namak to Pankaj Tripathi’s blood-and-bullets tale
About Gatta Kusthi 2
Gatta Kusthi followed a man who marries a woman he believes is docile and soft spoken, only to discover she is a trained wrestler, and built much of its humour around that reveal. The sequel flips the joke around, with Vishnu Vishal himself describing it as a story about a different kind of politics between a man and a woman this time.
The film brings back Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi as the lead pair Veera and Keerthi, along with returning cast members Karunas, Kali Venkat, Munishkanth and Gajaraj, joined by new additions Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Karunakaran. Directed by Chella Ayyavu, with cinematography by K M Bhaskaran and music by Sean Roldan, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 3.
Disclaimer: This article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding an autoimmune condition or any health-related concerns. Never disregard professional advice because of something read here.
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