Vishnu Vishal opens up about his autoimmune condition ahead of Gatta Kusthi 2

Actor Vishnu Vishal has addressed weeks of online speculation about his appearance on Thursday, revealing in a personal note that he has been managing an autoimmune condition for the past three to four years.

“Many of you noticed that my face looks tired lately. The reason is that I’ve been dealing with an autoimmune condition for the last 3-4 years, and the prescribed medication I’m taking on and off, has some visible side effects, including the bloating you’ve been noticing. This treatment is medically necessary, and my health has to come first,” he wrote, without naming the specific condition.

Vishnu Vishal went on to explain why he had continued with public appearances despite the visible side effects. “Your love, the work I believe in, and my responsibility towards everyone who has worked tirelessly on Gatta Kusthi 2 have kept me going. That’s why I’ve continued showing up for the film promotions and for all of you,” he said, adding that the concern from fans had, if anything, pushed him to take his health more seriously. “I’m hopeful that my health will improve soon. Your concern has only encouraged me to take even better care of myself, and I’m truly grateful for every message and every bit of support.”