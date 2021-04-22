Vishnu Vishal-Jwala Gutta wedding today, couple shares photos from engagement, haldi ceremonies. See pics

Actor Vishnu Vishal is all set to get married to badminton player Jwala Gutta on Thursday and the photos from the couple’s pre-wedding ceremonies have hit the internet. The couple had their haldi ceremony earlier today as the photos from the ceremony were shared online.

A dreamy still from the mehendi ceremony was also shared online.

It appears that in the last couple of days, the couple had an engagement ceremony with close friends and family members in attendance. Vishal and Jwala’s friends have been sharing photos from the same on their Instagram stories.

Another set of photos from the pre-wedding festivities.

Vishnu Vishal had earlier shared a note announcing his wedding to Jwala Gutta. The note read, “With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in the presence of near and dear. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek blessings as we embarked on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness.”

He had earlier spoken about his engagement to The Times of India where he said, “I wanted to do something special for Jwala for her birthday and then at the spur of the moment, I thought why not surprise her by popping the question. It was something we had discussed before and last night, it just felt like the right moment. It was a spontaneous gesture and thankfully, she said yes.”